"Raggi ti sta raccontando solo fregnacce!". Lettera aperta al sindaco di Tokyo

Come sua abitudine quotidiana la nostra sindaca mente, racconta balle, frottole, fesserie inesistenti. Sciocchezze e idiozie in cui non crede neppure lei. E' fortunata di far parte di un partito politico che ha fatto dell'assenza di vergogna un tratto distintivo. Riceviamo e pubblichiamo volentieri dunque questa missiva inviata al Sindaco di Tokyo affinché la possa leggere e possa non farsi ingannare dalle frottole raccontate in questi giorni in oriente da Virginia Raggi.









